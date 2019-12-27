Best of Kenyan celebrities’ red carpet looks of 2019

As the famous Edith Head quote goes, “You can have anything you want in life if you dress for it”, some of these celebrities are without a doubt living by this quote every day of their lives because their fashion sense is just impeccable.

They are not only fashionable but also exude a sense of admirable confidence that shows they own their looks even as they rock their statement outfits.

Here is a list of Kenyan celebrities who graced different red carpet events and stole the show with their exquisite fashion sense.

Anita Nderu

Anita Nderu. Photo: Courtesy.

Starting us off at number one is media personality Anita Nderu whose fashion statement is bold and unique. The former radio presenter even won the Best Dressed Female Media Personality in Africa at the Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards back in 2017.

According to Anita her style is driven by her mood. When she feels happy she goes all out and when she is deep in her feelings makes no effort. Have you gone through her Instagram feed though? Seems like every day is a happy day for Anita.

Not too long ago, Anita attended the Miss Universe Kenya finale and as usual, turned heads with her beautiful blue gown with a side-slit long enough to show her toned legs.

The former ‘Hits Not Homework’ host got overwhelming compliments for the outfit on social media.

Betty Kyallo

Betty Kyallo. Photo: Courtesy.

K24 news presenter Betty Kyallo is among media personalities that have their wardrobe game in-check. The ‘Flair By Betty’ CEO sure loves her heels and body-hugging dresses when on air, but fashionably switches to laid-back outfits and sneakers when kicking it back.

Betty, who recently attended JW Show’s annual fashion show at Two Rivers Mall stunned in a beautiful off-shoulder white gown with a side-slit.

“Feeling like a million bucks tonight. It took a whole village to get this look,” she captioned the photo.

Catherine Kamau

Catherine Kamau. Photo: Courtesy.

‘Classy’ describes Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress’ fashion sense, classy!

The thespian managed to keep her style in check despite expectant with her second child, proving you can be pregnant and look like a million bucks.

Sometime in July, Kate attended the ‘Miss Kenya Plus World’ red carpet event and stole the show with her red mermaid dress with gold details.

Jacky Vike

Jacky Vike. Photo: Courtesy.

Former ‘Papa Shirandula’ actress Jacky Vike popularly known by her stage name Awinja is another fashion icon. A scroll through her Instagram page will leave you wondering if you have even the tiniest ounce of fashion because she takes it to another level.

The stunning mother of one recently attended the ‘Equity At 35’, new- look equity Bank event and wow, did she go all out.

Awinja was dressed in a blue velvet straight dress with side-slits, showing off her long legs.

By Diana Anyango

