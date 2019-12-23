Success story: Optiven Foundation Sponsored Students score Top Marks Back in the year 2016, Optiven Foundation undertook to sponsor several orphans to access the high school education.

We have our top student Master Dave Odiwuor, from Maranda High School who scored a strong A Minus.

- Advertisement -

Our Foundation (https://www.optivenfoundation.org) has also sponsored many more orphans to access secondary schools through our recent Day Schools sponsorship partnership with the Ministry of Education.

We are now happy that most of our sponsored students will now join universities while others are now poised to join TVets to attain relevant skills.

Optiven Foundation will strive to keen mentoring these orphans to ensure they become leaders that will add value to the humanity.

We attribute this success to God, all our staff, customers and those who support Optiven vision of economically and socially empowering and Transforming the society.

Indeed, life is all about giving.

Optiven Foundation Website: https://www.optivenfoundation.org

Contact Optiven Group:0723 400 500

Email: info@optiven.co.ke

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

George Wachiuri Blog: www.georgewachiuri.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OptivenEnterprises/

Success story: Optiven Foundation Sponsored Students score Top Marks