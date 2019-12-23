Success story: Optiven Foundation Sponsored Students score Top Marks

0 63
NEWSKENYAN NEWS
By Bonnie
Success story: Optiven Foundation Sponsored Students score Top MarksSuccess story: Optiven Foundation Sponsored Students score Top MarksBack in the year 2016, Optiven Foundation undertook to sponsor several orphans to access the high school education.

We have our top student Master Dave Odiwuor, from Maranda High School who scored a strong A Minus.

- Advertisement -

Our Foundation (https://www.optivenfoundation.org) has also sponsored many more orphans to access secondary schools through our recent Day Schools sponsorship partnership with the Ministry of Education.

We are now happy that most of our sponsored students will now join universities while others are now poised to join TVets to attain relevant skills.

Optiven Foundation will strive to keen mentoring these orphans to ensure they become leaders that will add value to the humanity.

We attribute this success to God, all our staff, customers and those who support Optiven vision of economically and socially empowering and Transforming the society.

Indeed, life is all about giving.

Optiven Foundation Website: https://www.optivenfoundation.org

More Related Stories
EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Top Do’s and Don’ts of Your 2019 Christmas…

NEWS

The state of Open Victory Gardens (Kitengela) during the…

NEWS

Luxurious Thika Superhighway Properties-Partnership with…

DIASPORA NEWS

Diaspora Now Set to Benefit from New Concept by Optiven

Contact Optiven Group:0723 400 500
Email: info@optiven.co.ke
Website: www.optiven.co.ke
George Wachiuri Blog: www.georgewachiuri.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OptivenEnterprises/

 

Success story: Optiven Foundation Sponsored Students score Top Marks

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Follow Us @diasporam

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });
%d bloggers like this: