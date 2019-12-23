PHOTOS: Five Kenyan celebrities who wedded in 2019

Despite the heartaches, anguish and potential divorces that come from relationships, 2019 has been a year of romance in the celebrity world. This year has had its share of gorgeous celebrity weddings leaving fans a little jealous as they watched their celebrity crushes walk down the aisle.

- Advertisement -

1. Nyashinski

Nyashinski and Zia Bett.

Nyashinski, the ‘King of comeback’ is officially off the market. He is no longer a single man as he wedded his Nandi queen, Zia Bett.

The rapper officially known as Nyamari Ongegu had an intimate invites only traditional wedding and as Kenyans, we are proud of him for taking a bold step into his life.

2. Dennis Okari

Okari’s wedding.

Investigative editor and anchor Dennis Okari wedded his love, Naomi Joy in an invite-only ceremony that was held at Ridgeways Baptist church on Kiambu road. The colourful wedding was attended by close family and friends and all attendees were required to provide invitation cards before accessing the venue.

The editor was previously married to K24’s TV anchor Betty Kyallo but they later separated months after their lavish wedding on October 2, 2015.

3. Bamboo

Bamboo with his bride.

‘Compe’ rapper Bamboo is no longer a single man as he tied the knot with a gorgeous lady named Erica from Uganda in a wedding held at a church in Ruiru.

The rapper was very excited and pumped from the big event in his life and following his big day he posted “can words explain how I feel right now?” to match his excitement.

4. Dj Stylez

Dj Style

Allan Muigai popularly known as Dj Stylez recently wedded Ciru in a Christian wedding that was held at an undisclosed location in Nairobi. He walked down the aisle with his longtime girlfriend Ciru in a very colourful wedding.

Various celebrities such as Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauri, Nameless, Nana Gecaga and his pals from the biker’s fraternity attended the wedding.

5. Kanze Dena

Kanze Dena.

Statehouse spokesperson and head of the President’s Strategic Communication Unit got married in an invite-only ceremony at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County. Her groom identified as Nick Mararo received his beautiful bride and vows were exchanged with the serene background of Mount Kenya.

Not much is known of her husband as they keep their relationship off the media. They were wedded in the presence of a few close friends and family.

Source: sde.co.ke

PHOTOS: Five Kenyan celebrities who wedded in 2019