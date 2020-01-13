Diaspora Stories: Living in the US, Keeping Beef Cattle in Kenya
We get dozens of WhatsApp messages from farmers seeking to be verified as sellers of various produce on Mkulima Young app. Last week, one of the messages that hit our inbox stood out. It was from Jacob Sitati, a lawyer and a professor of International Business and Trade Law and Public Policy in the United States. Despite living and working in the US, Jacob, his two brothers and a sister farm in Bungoma, western Kenya, where they run a ranch specializing on Red Poll, Boran, Friesian, Sahiwal and Ankole cattle. Here is their story
Source-mkulimayoung.com