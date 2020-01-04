VIDEO: Uhuru’s reaction to Miguna Miguna’s planned return

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday reiterated that there is freedom of expression in the country saying no one should be afraid to speak their mind.

While addressing mourners in Kandara, Murang’a County, during the funeral service of the late Charles Rubia, the head of state appeared to comment on Miguna Miguna’s planned return saying no one will interfere with his plans.

“No one has been gagged from expressing their opinion. I have heard that some people want to board a plane and come back into the country.

“Let them talk…that is their right. But they should use that freedom to spread peace and national cohesion,” said Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta also urged the nation to adopt Rubia’s vision of peace, justice and social order.

Saying Kenyans should emulate his good deeds as they will go a long way in changing the country.

He conveyed his condolence message to the family of Rubia, lauding the deceased as a selfless leader who was committed to serving Kenyans.

“We thank God for his life and we are here to celebrate the time Rubia was with us,” he remarked.

Miguna, who is currently in Canada, recently announced that he would jet back into the country on January 7, 2020, but Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna warned that he will only be allowed back into the country if he will have valid travel documents.

“All his travel papers must be right and valid. (Then) he will not be denied entry.

“All his papers must be right and valid as per the travel regulations. We are governed by the rule of law,” said Oguna. Here is the video:

