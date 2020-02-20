Death Announcement For Francis Njehū Moko of Huntsville Texas

We regret to announce the death of *Mr Francis Njehū Moko* of Huntsville Texas and Montery Mushroom Company. He is husband to *Teresiah Ngugi* of Estelle Unit. Loving dad to *Franciscah Njehū* of UT San Antonio and *Tedd Njehū* of Huntsville Highschool.

He is the son of David and Edith Moko from Gachie Village, Githunguri Kiambu. He’s brother in law to *Miriam Ngugi* of Wayne Unit.

He was brother to Paul Karanja, Dominic, Patrick, Lucy, Margaret, Magdaline and Veronica all from Kenya.

Friends and relatives are meeting at his home. *2708 Bois D’ Arch Dr, Huntsville TX 77320* All family financial help is being sent via Cashapp thr’ *$justineateka* *#6822297102*

Contacts. *Miriam Ngugi 6822391379* *Teresiah Ngugi 9362178473* *Kūguma 8327321368* More details will be communicated later.

