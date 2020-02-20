Death Announcement For Francis Njehū Moko of Huntsville Texas

0 255
OBITUARIESNEWS
By Diaspora Messenger

Death Announcement For Francis Njehū Moko of Huntsville Texas

Death Announcement For Francis Njehū Moko of Huntsville TexasWe regret to announce the death of *Mr Francis Njehū Moko* of Huntsville Texas and Montery Mushroom Company. He is husband to *Teresiah Ngugi* of Estelle Unit. Loving dad to *Franciscah Njehū* of UT San Antonio and *Tedd Njehū* of Huntsville Highschool.

- Advertisement -

He is the son of David and Edith Moko from Gachie Village, Githunguri Kiambu. He’s brother in law to *Miriam Ngugi* of Wayne Unit.

He was brother to Paul Karanja, Dominic, Patrick, Lucy, Margaret, Magdaline and Veronica all from Kenya.

Friends and relatives are meeting at his home. *2708 Bois D’ Arch Dr, Huntsville TX 77320* All family financial help is being sent via Cashapp thr’ *$justineateka* *#6822297102*

Contacts. *Miriam Ngugi 6822391379* *Teresiah Ngugi 9362178473* *Kūguma 8327321368* More details will be communicated later.

Death Announcement For Francis Njehū Moko of Huntsville Texas

More Related Stories
OBITUARIES

Beatrice Wambui Memorial Service on February 22nd in Dallas…

NEWS

Memorial Service and Celebration of life For Tom Mwaura of…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Beatrice Wambui Njuguna  of…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Tom Mwaura of Danvers Massachusetts

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });
%d bloggers like this: