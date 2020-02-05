Gunshot fired as woman storms Kutuny’s home demanding child upkeep

0 0
EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWSNEWS
By Diaspora Messenger

Gunshot fired as woman storms Kutuny’s home demanding child upkeep

Gunshot fired as woman storms Kutuny's home demanding child upkeepA woman on Tuesday stormed the home of Cherangany Member of Parliament Joshua Kutuny demanding child upkeep, causing commotion that forced police officers to fire into the air.

- Advertisement -

According to a police report seen by Citizen Digitalconstables Emmanuel Maiyo and Mercy Ngeno were on patrol when an alarm was raised from Kutuny’s residence at Hardy area at around 12:10am.

The officers rushed to the scene and found a woman identified as Joyline Chemutai shouting that “they want to kill me.”

Ms. Chemutai, according to the report from Stapol Hardy, claimed she had sired a child with the legislator and hence sought upkeep.

Constable Maiyo reportedly drew his gun and fired a single gunshot in the air in order to “calm the situation.”

Police have launched further investigations into the matter.

By Ian Omondi 

More Related Stories
NEWS

VIDEO: Police raid house of woman who ejected an officer out…

NEWS

Woman sets husband on fire with petrol for coming home late

NEWS

Kenyan diaspora woman Lillian Ngenya excites mourners at…

NEWS

Ghost pregnancy: A Mother who was pregnant for five years

Source-citizentv.co.ke

 

Gunshot fired as woman storms Kutuny’s home demanding child upkeep

ALSO READ  Uhuru political advisor urges Jubilee leaders to stop Ruto 'fixing' debate
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });