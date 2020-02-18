Having year-long vision is not enough: You need vision for your entire life

What drives you? Do you have a Succinct Vision? A wise person once said thus: “To the person who does not know where he wants to go there is no favorable wind.”

Now, in order for you to succeed in any sphere of your life, you need to have a well-written and concise vision, to which you must align all your activities.

But having a yearlong vision is not enough. You need to have a vision that projects across your entire life, or at-least, a few years or a couple of decades.

Here are some 5 key reasons why having a vision will change the way you do things:

1. Having a vision increases the power of success:

With a set vision, you are able to know what direction you wish to go. At the same time, you are able to know when you have lost your route towards your aimed destination.

2. A Vision Gives you Focus:

A vision enables you to have a particular focus on activities that will only enable you to achieve your set goals. You will thus be able to easily shove off anything else that doesn’t count as an enabler of your set expectations in life.

3. A vision will inspire you in a special way:

With a set vision, you will have a kick that will always wake you up, probably earlier than a person who wakes up to just wade through the day and week and month.

4. A Vision will give you an extra kick of Commitment:

A vision will give you the extra energy and commitment that you need in life. This comes in handy, especially when you are stuck on your path towards success.

5. Love what you do and do what you love:

A set vision will make you engage in what you do with untold discipline. If and when you derail, you will not need to be brought back on track by any external forces since you will always have a sense of self-restraints on things that don’t add up towards your dream.

