Beatrice Wambui Memorial Service on February 22nd in Dallas TX

We regret to announce the promotion to glory of our sister and friend *Beatrice Wambui Njuguna* who passed away on 7th February 2020 in California. There was such a colourful, emotional memorial service in her city.

The Dallas community, friends and family will hold the 2nd memorial service to honor and celebrate Wambui’s life this coming **Saturday, February 22nd from 2.30PM to 5:00PM* at

*The Neema Gospel Church, 7815 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX 75248.**

The committee appreciates the love and support shown to the family.

Lets continue to send financial support through Cashapp *Nathaniel Warimwe at 469-348-4743 or Rishy Scott at 972-965-7322.* or ZELLE *Nathaniel Mwangi,* *[email protected]*

Bank Account:

Routing # *111900659*

Checks payable to *Erishifa Scott* or *Nathaniel Mwangi*

Let’s all turn up on time to give Wambui our final salute. She will be laid to rest in Her Family home in Kimende, Kiambu Kenya.

