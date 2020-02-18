Beatrice Wambui Memorial Service on February 22nd in Dallas TX

1 283
OBITUARIESNEWS
By Diaspora Messenger

Beatrice Wambui Memorial Service on February 22nd in Dallas TX

Beatrice Wambui Memorial Service on February 22nd in Dallas TXWe regret to announce the promotion to glory of our sister and friend *Beatrice Wambui Njuguna* who passed away on 7th February 2020 in California. There was such a colourful, emotional memorial service in her city.

- Advertisement -

The Dallas community, friends and family will hold the 2nd memorial service to honor and celebrate  Wambui’s life this coming **Saturday, February 22nd from 2.30PM to 5:00PM* at
*The Neema Gospel Church,  7815 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX 75248.**

The committee appreciates the love and support shown to the family.
Lets continue to send financial support through Cashapp *Nathaniel Warimwe at  469-348-4743 or Rishy Scott at  972-965-7322.* or ZELLE *Nathaniel Mwangi,* *[email protected]*

Bank Account:

Wells Fargo: *Erishifa Scott* or *Nathaniel Mwangi* Acc #  *2323066254*
Routing # *111900659*
Checks payable to *Erishifa Scott* or *Nathaniel Mwangi*

 

More Related Stories
NEWS

Memorial Service and Celebration of life For Tom Mwaura of…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Beatrice Wambui Njuguna  of…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Tom Mwaura of Danvers Massachusetts

NEWS

Death Announcement For Elizabeth Wanjiku Maina of Woodford,…

Let’s all turn up on time to give Wambui our final salute. She will be laid to rest in Her Family home in Kimende, Kiambu Kenya.

Beatrice Wambui Memorial Service on February 22nd in Dallas TX

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
  1. Beatrice Wambui Memorial Service on February 22nd in Dallas TX - Africans Radio

    […] post Beatrice Wambui Memorial Service on February 22nd in Dallas TX appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });
%d bloggers like this: