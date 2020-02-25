Kenyan Professor Named Associate Provost at Adelphi University In NY

Adelphi University has appointed Anne M. Mungai, PhD, as its associate provost for strategic initiatives and graduate studies at Adelphi. Since September 2019, Dr. Mungai has served as special assistant to the provost, working on diverse academic initiatives. Prior to that appointment, she served as the interim dean of Adelphi’s Ruth S. Ammon School of Education for two years.

In her new role, Dr. Mungai will be responsible for coordinating academic strategic initiatives, developing academic-community partnerships, supporting faculty diversity initiatives and faculty training and recognition. She will also provide centralized leadership and support relating to graduate education and lead faculty diversity initiatives related to the recruitment, hiring, onboarding, and retention of diverse faculty in collaboration with Adelphi’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Since coming to Adelphi in 1998 as a professor of education, Dr. Mungai has also held the roles of chair of the Curriculum and Instruction Department, and director of the special education and literacy programs. Prior to joining Adelphi, Dr. Mungai was an instructor in the Counseling, Educational Psychology and Special Education Department at Michigan State University, teaching special education and multicultural coursework. She began her career in 1976 as a high school teacher and administrator in the Kenyan School System and continues to travel to Kenya regularly to provide support to students, teachers and administration there. She is the co-founder of the Caroline Children’s Home and Caroline School, which cater to orphans and vulnerable children in Kenya.

Dr. Mungai earned her doctorate and master’s degree in special education from Michigan State University, and a bachelor of education in English and religious education from the University of Nairobi, Kenya. She is a prolific researcher, speaker and author in the areas of school reform, special education, multicultural and gender issues in education.

“We look forward to her continued contributions to the enrichment and elevation of our community,” said Steve Everett, Adelphi provost and executive vice president.

By Taylor Damian