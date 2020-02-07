Larry Madowo taken ill in the US, ends up in the emergency room

By Diaspora Messenger

Larry Madowo taken ill in the US, ends up in the emergency room
Larry Madowo taken ill in the US, ends up in the emergency roomBBC Africa Business Editor Larry Madowo was on Thursday taken ill in the US.

Madowo took to his social media pages to state that he had ended up in the ER.

In photos shared by the journalist, he had a face mask as he was being attended to inside an ambulance.

He quickly moved to dispel fears that he was suffering from the deadly coronavirus, describing his condition as a small complication.

“It’s all fun and games until you end up in the ER considering your own mortality. No, it wasn’t for coronavirus. And yes, I’ll live,” he wrote.

While some of his fans wished him quick recovery, others took issue with the fact that he had taken time to capture the moment on camera.

