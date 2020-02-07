Larry Madowo taken ill in the US, ends up in the emergency room

BBC Africa Business Editor Larry Madowo was on Thursday taken ill in the US.

Madowo took to his social media pages to state that he had ended up in the ER.

In photos shared by the journalist, he had a face mask as he was being attended to inside an ambulance.

He quickly moved to dispel fears that he was suffering from the deadly coronavirus, describing his condition as a small complication.

“It’s all fun and games until you end up in the ER considering your own mortality. No, it wasn’t for coronavirus. And yes, I’ll live,” he wrote.

While some of his fans wished him quick recovery, others took issue with the fact that he had taken time to capture the moment on camera.

Larry Madowo ✔@LarryMadowo It’s all fun and games until you end up in the ER considering your own mortality. No, it wasn’t for coronavirus. And yes, I’ll live Musa Moyez @MusaMoyez Technology is becoming an addiction, soon people will be taking selfies on their burial day! 120 Twitter Ads info and privacy 16 people are talking about this

Al Kandie @AlbertKandie You must not have been that sick if you could remember to ask someone to snap a pic for you to post on SM! 7 Twitter Ads info and privacy See Al Kandie’s other Tweets

duncan mondesto @MondestoDuncan US ata ukijikata na kisu kidogo kwa kidole ambulance pap 7 Twitter Ads info and privacy See duncan mondesto’s other Tweets