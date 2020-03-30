COVID-19: Mission trip cut short,forced to return to US

We are living in an unprecedented time in history. Covid-19 has interrupted our day to day way of life. A week ago, I cut short my mission trip and returned to the united states.

Meditation:

David, in 1 Samuel 17: 37, reminds us that God has done it before and He will do it again. We should not panic; we should not be dismayed.

We need to pray and do our part-Stay home, Stop the spread, and Save lives. We also need to help those our neighbors and those suffering due to Covid-19

In my short trip, I had time to initiated ministry opportunities with the Maasai community in Namanga, Kenya. As you know, we work with indigenous peoples, and at the right time, God has allowed us to engage one more community. Pray that we will make a significant impact in Kenya as we continue with the other countries as well.

On March 19, I was honored to officially launched a Women Empowerment Program (WEP) in Kigali city to provide education and training to disadvantaged indigenous women so that they can gain better opportunities for small businesses and employment. Sixteen ladies have registered for the classes, but they could not attend the launch due to Covid-19 restrictions. We have started with four sewing machines and we hope to increase to twelve.

At this time, our staff and church partners are helping struggling families. We are engaged in the following:

1). Hygiene promotion to communities through our teams and partners on the ground.

2). Provide soap, water, water barrels, and hand sanitizers.

3). Provide food and clean water.

Thank you for your prayers and continued support. Every support towards supporting indigenous people at this difficult time is highly welcome.

Pastor Samuel Mwangi

Cashapp: 636-219-1101

