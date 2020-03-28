Death Announcement For Former Diaspora George Kilonzo

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we the family of Mr Gideon Killonzo Nduki announce the passing on to glory of our brother and uncle to many Mr. George Kilonzo after a long illness bravely borne. It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we the family of Mr Gideon Killonzo Nduki announce the passing on to glory of our brother and uncle to many Mr. George Kilonzo after a long illness bravely borne.

Mr. George Kilonzo was a graduate of Ramapo College ( University) in Mahwah in New Jersey. He also resided in Paterson New Jersey before he moved to Chicago inIllinois.

His celebration of life will be held at 12 noon on April 1, 2020. at Kathaana Location in Kangundo in Machakos.

Due to the prevailing Covid 19 Government set conditions we will not be holding public prayers and meetings.

We humbly request for prayers during this difficulty time and for financial support to cover medical bills and other financial expenses.

Please send your financial support to Norah Muasya Kilonzo Mpesa number; +254-722-623515.

Contacts;

Jacques J. KILONZO; 708-655-4723

Nellie Nzisa Nyumu;908-331-1961,

Eric Ndaka; 301-467-5910,

Festus Kingoo Masai;815-793-3994,

Richard Kathuka;214-430-7296,

Joshua Nueni;240-593-3403,

Ben Munyao Nzioka;443-518-0010,862-215- 0615,

Renson Mbisi Kioko;321-443-2065.

2 Timothy 4-7, I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Blessed be the name of the Lord.

We loved you but God loved you more.

May your spirit live on.

Rest In Peace King George.

Thank you in advance for your support.

