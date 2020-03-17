Fearless Kikuyu Musician Muigai wa Njoroge Rebukes Uhuru in Viral Song

Muigai wa Njoroge, a popular Kikuyu musician, on Thursday, March 12, released a song that has since garnered 275,345 views on Youtube and rebukes President Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership.

In the song called Muri Mururu, the musician stated that there is a bitter root that has grown in the president’s leadership that is causing division among the Kikuyu community.

“This bitter root should be uprooted urgently, that is causing division among Kikuyu community. Leaders, Kikuyu Council of elders and church leaders, it is now upon you,” he sung.

“There is this bridge you are referring to as BB… You all saw its repercussions. Nyoro a one hour governor, chasing his brother in Kitui,” he continued.

Popular Kikuyu musician Muigai wa Njoroge.

The musician likened the current situation in the Jubilee administration to that of King David’s reign in the Bible.

He stated that during David’s reign, a bitter root sprouted when Absalom Son of David caused separation in the house of Jacob and caused chaos among the children.

“Members of the same family confronted each other just because of personal interest Israelites killed each other,” he sung.

The musician called upon all leaders across the Kikuyu divide to put its house in order to prevent further division.

“Its the unity in the GEMA community that chased away colonizers in Kenya but now that unity has been killed by politicians just to protect their personal wealth,” he added.

On his Facebook page, Njoroge stated that the song was a message given to him by God.

“Dear friends, this is the song that the Lord put in my heart, watch it and be blessed,” he wrote on Facebook.

Njoroge’s other songs include; ‘Kimendero’ and ‘Tukunia’.

By STEPHANIE WANGARI