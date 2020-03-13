First coronavirus case confirmed in Kenya-The Kenyan traveled from US

The Kenyan Government has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe revealed that the patient is a woman who travelled from the U.S. to Nairobi through London.

“The case was confirmed yesterday (Thursday). She was confirmed positive by the National Influenza Lab,” he said.

According to the Health CS, the condition of the Kenyan woman is stable and her temperature has gone down to normal.

He said the patient is currently at the Kenyatta National Hospital and the Government has traced everyone that she was in contact with.

“What we have is a corona virus positive test. There is no cause for alarm, continue with regular activities,” CS Kagwe said.

The CS further said that Kenyans must take seriously the guidelines issued to prevent infection.

These include thoroughly wash hands and use alcohol based sanitizer and 1 meter distance from a person who is sneezing or coughing.

Further, a person who is coughing or sneezing should stay at home and avoid crowds..”We have suspended all public gatherings meetings, games, events, church crusades. Churches can have services as long as they have sanitizer,” he added.

Schools are to remain open but inter school games cancelled, the CS said adding that all visits to prisons are also suspended for the next 30 days.

He also warned against spreading panic on social media platforms saying: “Kenyans must not abuse social media platforms or indulge in acts that will place fear.”

“At the moment, there is absolutely no need for panic or worry provided we keep having the precautionary measures,” the CS added.

“If you take Matatus, buses, trains, we are giving public transport special intervention,” he said

Source-citizentv.co.ke