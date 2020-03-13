Kenya Embassy DC Suspends walk-in consular services Till Further Notice

SUSPENSION OF “WALK IN” CONSULAR SERVICES AT THE EMBASSY OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA WASHINGTON D.C. OVER CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) FROM MONDAY 16TH MARCH 2020 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hubei Province, China, to be a Public Health Emergency of international concern in January 2020. COVID-19 has now spread to various countries including the United States of America.

1. The Government of Kenya is closely monitoring the number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus and has set up a Crisis Management Committee to advice on the impact of this situation to Kenyans at home and abroad.

2. We urge Kenyans living in and traveling to the United States of America to remain vigilant and adhere to the prescribed precaution and prevention guidelines provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Government through the following websites;

– https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

– https://www.cdc.gov/

3. The health, welfare and safety of Kenyans living in the United States of America remain a top priority for the Embassy and the Government of the Republic of Kenya.

4. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to work with the relevant authorities in Kenya and the United States of America to provide appropriate guidance and assistance to Kenyans living in the United States of America

As a precautionary measure to address the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, the walk in services of the Consular section at the Embassy of The Republic of Kenya Washington D.C. including application for e-Passport, Kenya ID’s, Visas etc will remain closed from Monday 16th March 2020 until further notice.

For more information or clarification, please contact:

Consular Officer

Embassy of The Republic of Kenya Washington D.C.

2249 R St NW, Washington

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 2023876101