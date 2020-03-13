Kenya Embassy DC Suspends walk-in consular services Till Further Notice

NEWSANNOUNCEMENTS / NOTICES
By Diaspora Messenger
0 369

Kenya Embassy DC Suspends walk-in consular services Till Further Notice
Kenyan Govt issues new directive for foreigners to regularize immigration statusSUSPENSION OF “WALK IN” CONSULAR SERVICES AT THE EMBASSY OF THE REPUBLIC OF KENYA WASHINGTON D.C. OVER CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) FROM MONDAY 16TH MARCH 2020 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hubei Province, China, to be a Public Health Emergency of international concern in January 2020. COVID-19 has now spread to various countries including the United States of America.

- Advertisement -

1. The Government of Kenya is closely monitoring the number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus and has set up a Crisis Management Committee to advice on the impact of this situation to Kenyans at home and abroad.

2. We urge Kenyans living in and traveling to the United States of America to remain vigilant and adhere to the prescribed precaution and prevention guidelines provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Government through the following websites;

– https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
 https://www.cdc.gov/

3. The health, welfare and safety of Kenyans living in the United States of America remain a top priority for the Embassy and the Government of the Republic of Kenya.

4. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to work with the relevant authorities in Kenya and the United States of America to provide appropriate guidance and assistance to Kenyans living in the United States of America

 

More Related Stories
NEWS

Coronavirus: Uganda bans travel from UK, US and 14 other…

NEWS

First coronavirus case confirmed in Kenya-The Kenyan…

NEWS

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia bans Kenyans from traveling to the…

NEWS

Volunteers willing to be injected with coronavirus to get…

As a precautionary measure to address the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic, the walk in services of the Consular section at the Embassy of The Republic of Kenya Washington D.C. including application for e-Passport, Kenya ID’s, Visas etc will remain closed from Monday 16th March 2020 until further notice.

 

For more information or clarification, please contact:

Consular Officer
Embassy of The Republic of Kenya Washington D.C.
2249 R St NW, Washington
Email: [email protected]
Tel: 2023876101

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });
%d bloggers like this: