Death Announcement For Dominic Waweru Karundu Of Coventry UK

Death Announcement For Dominic Waweru Karundu Of Coventry UKWith Great sadness we regret to inform you that Dominic Waweru Karundu  (Baba Sharon of Canley Coventry) went to be with the Lord on Thursday 5th March 2020 following a short illness with an aggressive Bowel Cancer. In Kenya he hailed from Kagongo village, Tinganga, Kiambu County.

He was husband to Fidelis Karundu. Father to Sharon& Julie Karundu. He was the Son of the Late Gabriel Karundu Waweru and Lucia Wanjiru Karundu. Brother to the Late Peris Wambui, Late Samuel Waithuki, Alex Ndirangu (USA) Jeniffer Wanjiku, Catherine Wariara & Fredrick Gakunga.

Family, relatives and friends are meeting everyday from 6.00pm to 8.00pm at NORTHPOINT HALL, 300 Roseberrry Avenue, Bell Green, Coventry, CV2 1UT for prayers and funeral arrangements. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

For financial help please use the following account with you name as the reference. Fidelis Karundu, Santander Bank, Sort Code 09-01-27 and Account  11263315. Prayers and support will be appreciated. For more information please contact  Gorret 07950843090, Jane  07832289668 or Patrick    07957561107.

Source-Misterseed.com

