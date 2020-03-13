Nominations for Organization of the Year Awards and Diaspora Hall of Fame

Nominations for Organization of the Year Awards and Diaspora Hall of Fame

Global Standards Resources USA in conjunction with KESSA, PendoGDDF, Association of Kenya Diaspora Organizations and other Diaspora institutions is in the process of identifying key stakeholders, experts, partners, Global Standards Resources USA in conjunction with KESSA, PendoGDDF, Association of Kenya Diaspora Organizations and other Diaspora institutions is in the process of identifying key stakeholders, experts, partners, donors and honorees who have contributed immensely and made great impact to the Diaspora Community as we establish the Global Standards Institute Annual Awards and later Diaspora Hall of Fame.

- Advertisement -

Find the Diaspora Nominees Survey year 2020 link below which should take just less than 10 minutes to complete: < https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/M85NX9D >. Complete the survey and send it back to us. In addition you can forward this link to those on your contact list so that they can also provide nominees. The nominees, finalists and honorees of these awards will be invited to the inaugural Gala ceremony in Columbus Ohio July 24-25, 2020.

This Gala event with a cultural festival on the second day brings together Diaspora Kenyans from various USA regions and particularly Midwest with diverse demographics, ethnicity, backgrounds and professions to celebrate excellence and cultural heritage.

It is a two day event on July 24-25, 2020 beginning on afternoon of Friday July 24th and ending on the night of July 25th. We would appreciate your earliest confirmation and or reaching the undersigned for any additional information. In addition there will be registration for organizations that want to showcase their activities.

Global Standards Resource USA, the lead organizer for this event in collaboration with other familiar organizations worldwide in standards certification, auditing and inspections has the vision and mission is to be a global leader providing management solutions through, standards, compliance, risk control, and consulting for strengthening business strategies towards continuous improvement and capacity building.

This project is a joint effort and initiative of Global Standards Resources, PendoGlobal, Council of Elders Diaspora Midwest, Association of Kenyan Diaspora Organizations, KESSA among others.

By Robert Chiuri, Phd

Chair, Global Standards Institute Annual Awards & Foundation

5961 Hilltop Trail Drive

New Albany OH 43054

Phone 614 822 0958