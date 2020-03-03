Kenyan man Paul Kinuthia Mastu found dead in Mckinney Texas

Our dear friend and colleague Paul, died unexpectedly this week. Paul leaves behind a wife and 3 small children; Two daughters ages 5 & 3, and an 11 month old son. We would like to send Paul back to Kenya so that his family may have closure and a proper burial. Paul passed away while in the United States working.

As you know, this is a very expensive trip and we are asking if you will donate to the cause to help out Paul’s family. Paul was a Godly man with a very humbling, caring spirit who never met a stranger. To know Paul was to love him. Paul was a very loving person. He touched so many hearts and will remain in our hearts forever. All funds will go directly to his family for the help of the children. Please share this page with as many people as you can and click the Gofundme link to help: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-paul-mastu

We love and thank each and every one of you in advance.