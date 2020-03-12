Optiven foundation rolls out day schools intervention programme

Optiven Foundation’s Soaring Eagles Scholarship Programme (SESP) has embarked on a unique Day Schools interventions Programme across the counties, especially targeting schools in the remote areas in Kenya.

ABOUT OPTIVEN FOUNDATION:

Optiven Foundation is a soft arm of Optiven Group. The Foundation is involved in charitable

Works under four pillars committed to Sustainable Development Goals namely; Provision of Education, Promotion of Health, Poverty alleviation and Environmental protection. Amongst many other undertakings, the Foundation has managed to offer successful scholarships to hundreds of young children across all the 47 Kenyan counties since its inception in 2016.

A. HAVE YOU HEARD OF OPTIVEN FOUNDATION’S 20:20:20 INTERVENTION PROGRAMME?

Well, this is a programme under Education Pillar which commits to empower genuinely needy

and bright students across all the Kenyan communities, it targets to reach 20 counties, 20 day

schools in every county and 20 deserving needy students each school. This will benefit more

than 8,000 needy cases in the country providing them with access to education.

https://youtu.be/z5bs0c74qOY

B. IS YOUR COUNTY ON THE LIST OF CONSIDERATION?

Soaring Eagles Scholarship Programme for Interventions has benefited bright, genuinely needy

deserving students from various counties in Kenya. You now have a chance to share with us on a school that you propose to be adopted by the Optiven foundation SESP Interventions: Please note that you should give the following details: Name of the school, Location, County and Contact details. Also indicate the reason as to why Optiven Foundation should adopt the named school and any other relevant information about the school.

The qualified bright, deserving needy and determined students from remote backgrounds are given a chance to join the SESP interventions which is eligible ONLY on attaining progressive good performance and discipline. SESP programme class of 2019 had 14 direct entries to University. Dave Odiwuor an Eaglet from Maranda High School scooped top marks in KCPE A- 79 points giving him a chance to pursue his dream career in medicine at the University of Nairobi, among others who have enrolled to various career courses.

C. HOW DO YOU PARTNER WITH OPTIVEN FOUNDATION?

Optiven foundation also welcome the donors, direct corporate or individual that can pick a few of the needy cases, give them support.

Recently, we are happy to have Fusion capital, a private equity firm in the venture who picked

three hundred students (300) in several counties.

Read more: https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/business/2020/03/8000-top-students-to-benefit-from-optiven-study-grant-following-deal-with-fusion-capital/

MORE INFORMATION

Optiven Foundation is geared to empowering communities in four pillars in the society as

committed to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as we look forward to empowering the

less fortunate Kenyans across all the 47 counties. The MAIN PILLARS ensure we have Social Economic Transformation Globally.

1. PROVISION OF EDUCATION PILLAR

Through our various campaigns, we’ve empowered and transformed different communities through food donation, putting a smile on their faces, providing education and changing their lives in one way or the other. Watch more here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KKmP6oYR8Fg

2. PROMOTION OF HEALTH PILLAR

One of our agendas being Promotion of Health, we ensure good health for all ages hence

Committed to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Watch more here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pa7KlBt16ao

Through the partnerships under the #MobilityThatBringsSmiles campaign, we are targeting to

raise more than 2,000 wheel chairs to assist Kenyans Living with Disabilities.

Watch more here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMXPSkGNptk

So far, we’ve been able to reach more deserving Kenyans in Nairobi County, Nyeri County,

Kiambu County, Kericho County and Uasin Gishu County.

Read more here: https://bit.ly/2IegKQK

Some of these extreme situations are senior citizens who have been neglected in the society, completely incapacitated, people with cerebral palsy and children with Autism.

Watch more here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lb-oBsMQV10&t=2s

3. POVERTY ALLEVIATION PILLAR

We at Optiven Foundation We gave back to our aging parents, displaced children in various homes who have been neglected, abandoned with no proper shelter; no food to eat and they have literally lost hope of life. They are “The forgotten senior citizens of Africa.” Or Abandoned Children of Africa.

Medical Camp

Food Donations

Donation of hygiene items.

More information here: https://www.optivenfoundation.org/sucessstories/successinpovertyalleviation

4. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION PILLAR

The quality of our environment does much to affect our wellbeing: a cleaner, pollution free environment is healthier, safer and more pleasant. As a Foundation, we consider not only the immediate impact our actions have on the environment, but the long term implications as well.

We will pursue Environmental sustainability which involves making decisions and taking action that are in the interests of protecting the natural world, with particular emphasis on preserving the capability of the environment to support human life. The foundation is keen to promote environmental sustainability through initiatives such as;

Planting trees

Clean-up of counties

Advocacy on use of Green Energy

https://www.optivenfoundation.org/corepillars/environmentprotection

Therefore our selfless giving has changed and transformed lives of many Kenyans.

Choose to partner with Optiven, support and uplift others.

Partner with us thorough; Mpesa Pay Bill: 898 630

Account Name: Mobility/Donation

Email: [email protected]

Together we empower communities because we are the eyes on the community.

Join us today and make a difference in the community.

For more Information Visit Optiven Foundation

Website: www.optivenfoundation.org

CONTACT: +254718776033

We Value You.