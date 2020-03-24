PHOTOS: Tuju magic brings Raila and Ruto together in Karen

The namaste, leg shake and elbow bump greetings have become popular modes of greeting in the wake of the coronavirus as people around the world avoid the risk of contracting the pandemic.

Ruto and Raila paid Tuju a visit at his home in Karen to check on his health as he recuperates following a grisly accident he was involved in as he travelled to Nakuru last month to attend the late Mzee Daniel Moi’s funeral.

Tuju travelled to London to seek further treatment and returned to Kenya on March 8.

Speaking about his health upon his return, Tuju urged the youth not to take their health for granted, adding that the accident had made him look at life from a different perspective as he had difficulties carrying out tasks that were previously easy.