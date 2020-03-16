Senator Kipchumba Murkomen Celebrates 41st birthday in Style
Senator Kipchumba Murkomen Celebrates 41st birthday in Style
Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba and his wife Gladys Wanjiru on Monday, March 16, shared photos of the senator’s 41st birthday party.
On March 12, the Senate Majority Leader was surprised by his office staff, who serenaded him with some birthday music and a cake in his office.
Murkomen has since shared exclusive photos from his intimate birthday party, where he was surrounded by family and close friends including Nandi Governor Stephen Sang.
Murkomen and his wife hosted their close friends, with white-tops the prevailing theme at the colourful party.
The senator is seen happily cutting a cate decorated with a blue and white-coloured ribbon and sharing it with his wife.
Murkomen announced his entry into the mainstream of Kenyan politics at the age of 34, when he trumped the late
Nicholas Biwott
(a seasoned and well-connected politician) for the coveted Senate seat, under the United Republican Party (URP).
To prove that he was no one-hit-wonder, the senator once again emerged victorious in the 2017 General Election, this time beating the former Inspector General of Police
David Kimaiyo.
The vocal senator is relatively young in Kenya’s political arena, but he has made a name for himself by courting controversy.
His close ties to Deputy President William Ruto has automatically seen him at loggerheads with proponents of the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).
He has opted to play his ‘next move’ card close to his chest, with some touting him for a higher office.
By