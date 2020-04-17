Adopt a Family during Covid-19 – George Wachiuri Endorses This Initiative

This is the time that the Society must come together to fight a common enemy. Those who have capacity to lift the less fortunate in the society now have a divine task, to extend their hand of generosity, especially to families that are directly or indirectly affected by Covid-19.

We just found ourselves in a situation where we need to urgently necessitate the flow resources to the less endowed families in our society. And so far the Kenyan Government is doing a great job, especially with the recent establishment of the Kenya Covid-19 Fund, which is chaired by Jane Karuku.

The Fund’s support for the vulnerable communities with immediate needs, including food, is indeed the way to go.

On the other hand, those of us who have a philanthropic spirit must keep plugging in, using all available and necessary means to reach out as much as we can.

That is the reason why Optiven Foundation has offered 100% proceeds of its 4,000 book sales to go towards helping families that are currently distressed by the ensuing Covid-19 situation in the country. (Read more here: https://bit.ly/2ymdRvf)

Yet, we still have several other initiatives that are working within our communities. One such case is being spearheaded by a local young man who is right within the ecosystem of many Kenyans who are most pressed for need. It is one initiative that is bound to be very effective.

And it is happening right in Kibera, where one positively driven and selfless young man by the name Moses Omondi, a youth leader in the locality has come up with a unique approach that is connecting families that are in dire need with persons who have a capacity to support them to place a meal on the table.

He recently narrated how he developed this app that enables anonymous persons to adopt a family of six for a week at a cost of Ksh1500 in Kibera or Baba Dogo. One can go up by donating as much as Ksh2500. His story and just how he is touching lives can easily make you shed a tear. (Find the story here: https://bit.ly/2VdSmpJ)

How about his accountability? Having heard his story, I recently committed to adopting six families until this pandemic comes to an end. I was extremely impressed by Omondi’s accountability. Once he has received funds for the adopted family, he goes for shopping, buys food while accompanied by a head of the recipient family. He then takes photos of the shopping, sends you the shopping receipts, as well as allowing the head of the recipient family to say a word of thank you via video recording.

I urge all those who want to join the ‘Adopt a Family’ campaign to call Moses through his mobile phone number: 0723 176 472 and make a family smile.

Let’s do this – Let’s touch a family in distress.

#WeShallOvercome

The author, is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

