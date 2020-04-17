Gone So Soon: Kevin Koinange Of Lowell,Massachusetts (Tribute Video)
Gone So Soon: Kevin Koinange Of Lowell,Massachusetts (Tribute Video)
It is with humble acceptance of the Lord’s Will that we announce the passing to eternal glory of Kevin Koinange 31 years old of Lowell,Massachusetts
He was son to Lucy Koinange.
Kevin was born on 4-10-1989 and passed on Tuesday 4-14-2020
Your prayers and support are highly appreciated.
As you all know, due to Covid-19 there will be no meetings.
We are planning to lay Kevin to rest on Tuesday April 21 2020
For more information please contact
Lucy Koinange: 781-513-9326
For your support please Cashapp 💰 781-513-9326
Source-samrack.com
[…] post Gone So Soon: Kevin Koinange Of Lowell,Massachusetts (Tribute Video) appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]
[…] post Gone So Soon: Kevin Koinange Of Lowell,Massachusetts (Tribute Video) appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]