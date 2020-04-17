Gone So Soon: Kevin Koinange Of Lowell,Massachusetts (Tribute Video)

VideoNEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
2 419

Gone So Soon: Kevin Koinange Of Lowell,Massachusetts (Tribute Video)

Gone So Soon: Kevin Koinange Of Lowell,Massachusetts (Tribute Video)It is with humble acceptance of the Lord’s Will that we announce the passing to eternal glory of Kevin Koinange 31 years old of Lowell,Massachusetts

He was son to Lucy Koinange.

- Advertisement -

Kevin was born on   4-10-1989  and passed on Tuesday 4-14-2020

 Your prayers and support are highly appreciated.

As you all know, due to Covid-19 there will be no meetings.

We are planning to lay Kevin to rest on Tuesday April 21 2020

More Related Stories
NEWS

Kenyan man James Karanu Waweru dies of Covid-19 in UK

NEWS

Death Announcement For Former Diaspora George Kilonzo

NEWS

Only 5 people allowed for burial of Dominic Waweru Karundu…

NEWS

Kenyan man Laban Kimungu Njoroge succumbs to COVID-19

For more information please contact 

Lucy Koinange:  781-513-9326

For your support please Cashapp 💰 781-513-9326

Source-samrack.com

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
  1. Gone So Soon: Kevin Koinange Of Lowell,Massachusetts (Tribute Video) - Africans Radio

    […] post Gone So Soon: Kevin Koinange Of Lowell,Massachusetts (Tribute Video) appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]

  2. Gone So Soon: Kevin Koinange Of Lowell,Massachusetts (Tribute Video) - WONTUMI ONLINE

    […] post Gone So Soon: Kevin Koinange Of Lowell,Massachusetts (Tribute Video) appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]

- Advertisement -

%d bloggers like this: