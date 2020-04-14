Chinese Govt move to action After Discrimination Videos Go Viral

The Government of China has unveiled measures it is exploring to end discrimination against Africans, following incidences that have since gone viral.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, April 12, China Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian disclosed that the country would introduce non-discriminatory health management services.

The spokesman further noted that the Asian country would also introduce hotels for foreigners who are in the country and are set to undergo medical monitoring. The hotels will be availed at reduced rates for the needy, he further revealed.

The ministry pointed out that the state was hellbent on ensuring that everyone in China was treated equally and that it opposed any differentiated approach targeting Africans.

“The Chinese government has been attaching great importance to the life and health of foreign nationals in China.

“The Guangdong (provincial) authorities attach great importance to some African countries’ concerns and are working promptly to improve their working method,” he stated.

To prove his point, Zhao explained that in the city of Wuhan, some 3,000 Africans residing there were safe, adding that only one fell ill during the lockdown and was later cured.

Reports emerged on Thursday, April 9, that Africans were being evicted from their houses and forced into quarantine or to live in the streets, with a number of the Kenyans reaching out to provide testimonies alleged tests being carried out on them.

Speaking to Kenyans.co,ke on Friday, April 10, one lady under a 14-day mandatory quarantine disclosed that she feared for her life after reports surfaced alleging that Africans and Kenyans may be a target of a potential vaccine testing program in China.

“They are only testing the blacks. This is why I’m gripped with fear after being locked up here with police surrounding the building. They were reports that they want to test the vaccine on us. Maybe that’s why we are here. Oh my God!,” she decried at the time.