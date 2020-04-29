Wangula Khasiani: 4th Kenyan victim of Coronavirus passes away in UK.

The late Wangula Khasiani, passed away in a London Hospital on Saturday 25th April, 2020. Kasiani who is an accountant by profession becomes the 4th Kenyan victim of Coronavirus in UK.

Kenya community in the UK and Kenya Society are mourning the death of Mr Wangula Khasiani, who passed away in a London Hospital . He had been undergoing treatment for COVID 19.

Our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace. He is the 4th Kenyan in the UK to succumb to the Pandemic.

Kenya London News is aware of another 5 Kenyans who are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the England.

Without any support from anyone, Kenyans in the UK have organised themselves in various community groups to support each other. 50% of Kenyans in the Diaspora work in social and healthcare and most others working in logistics, retail etc, sectors that are still operating. The community is aware of how vulnerable most of these are.

