Certified Homes – Introducing Sukari Heights (HD VIDEO)
Magnificently designed luxurious and executive residence offering world class lifestyle.
Studio, 2 & 3 br plus SQ
Starting from Ksh 2.7M.
Sukari Heights is located in the most exclusive Kahawa Sukari neighborhood just 15 minutes drive from Nairobi CBD.
Spacious Studio 380ft2 kes 2.7m, rental income kes 20,000
Elegant 2 br 700ft2 master ensuite kes 3.7m, rental income kes 35,000
Standard 3 br 1077ft2 master ensuite kes 4.8m, rental income 45,000
Executive 3 br master ensuite plus SQ 1346ft2 kes 5.7m, rental income kes 55,000
Flexible payment plan, deposit kes 1.5m bal in 24 months.
For more info Call/WhatsApp +254711 128 128
www.certifiedhomes.co.ke
