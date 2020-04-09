Fraudulent fictitious computer generated Coronavirus figures worldwide

It is clear that global Coronavirus figures continue to be artificially generated and are fictitious, imaginary and fraudulent. The increase and/or decrease in figures reflect open doctoring and open manipulation. For example, and as per accompanying attachment, reported Coronavirus cases globally as at 06:39 GMT Wednesday, 8th April 2020, were 1,432,679, recorded deaths globally were 82,124 and recorded recoveries globally were 302,324;

Just over two hours later i.e. 08:50 GMT Wednesday, 8th April 2020, reported Coronavirus cases globally had gone up to 1,435,310 (a rise of 2,631), recorded deaths globally had gone up to 82,210 (a rise of 86) and recorded recoveries globally had gone up to 303,007 (a rise of 683);

Just under three hours later i.e. 11:33 GMT Wednesday, 8th April 2020, reported Coronavirus cases globally had gone up to 1,444,822 (a rise of 9,512), recorded deaths globally had gone up to 83,103 (a rise of 893) and recorded recoveries globally had gone up to 309,311 (a rise of 6,304);

Just under one hour later i.e. 12:17 GMT Wednesday, 8th April 2020, reported Coronavirus cases globally had gone up to 1,447,471 (a rise of 2,649), recorded deaths globally had gone up to 83,401 (a rise of 298) and recorded recoveries globally had gone down to 309,145 (a drop of 166, which does not make sense and which ought to be explained);

Just under ten hours later i.e. 22:02 GMT Wednesday, 8th April 2020, reported Coronavirus cases globally had gone up to 1,506,420 (a sharp rise of 58,949), recorded deaths globally had gone up to 88,147 (a sharp rise of 4,746) and recorded recoveries globally had gone up to 319,292 (a sharp rise of 10,147);

Just under two hours later i.e. 23:44 GMT Wednesday, 8th April 2020, reported Coronavirus cases globally had gone up to 1,509,435 (a rise of 3,015), recorded deaths globally had gone up to 88,333 (a rise of 186) and recorded recoveries globally had gone up to 329,674 (a sharp rise of 10,382, in the short space of just over one hour);

The Coronavirus figures above are clearly fabricated and clearly continue to be generated via computer games and play stations, which is very unfortunate.

Even then, and going by the above fabricated, fictitious and fraudulent figures, 10,382 people worldwide recorded recovery from Coronavirus on Wednesday, 8th April 2020, in the very short duration of 1 hour and 42 minutes, which should come across as being very very encouraging, and which would equally be severe admonishment to Governments globally for shutting down free movement and other vital socio-economic activities i.e. inexplicably playing God and determinedly & furiously working towards the world “ending” in the year 2020. The world will not end in the year 2020. This is not for Governments to decide.

Even if the goal, aim and objective of Governments globally is to bring the food chain in all corners of the world to an abrupt halt in the year 2020, cause societal stagnation and societal breakdown in the year 2020, cause widespread despair & conflict in the year 2020, and possibly trigger World War III in the year 2020, the world will not end either in 2020, after 2020, or after the end of a man-made World War III.

When Gen. Ulysses S. Grant took charge of the Union troops during the American Civil War of 1861 to 1865, there was a remarkable turnaround with Union troops registering significant gains against the Confederate troops, something that greatly pleased then US President Abraham Lincoln.

Lincoln’s top aides were however displeased with the fact that Gen. Grant drank too much, to which Lincoln responded by wanting to know what brand of whiskey Gen. Grant drank, so that Lincoln could immediately arrange for boxes of Gen. Grant’s brand of whiskey to be sent to him by express delivery. If drinking whiskey regularly by Gen. Grant was yielding much needed gains for the Union troops, then President Abraham Lincoln was only too ready and too pleased to continue keeping Gen. Grant as the commander of the Union troops. In his own right, Gen Ulysses S. Grant later on became 18th President of the United States of America.

What does the above story of the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant have to do with Coronavirus?

If as at 23:44 GMT Wednesday, 8th April 2020, 329,674 people globally had recovered from Coronavirus, we as a matter of extreme urgency, need to know what “whiskey” they drank, so that the very same “whiskey” can be speedily availed worldwide.

If a record 10,382 people around the world recovered from Coronavirus on 8th April 2020 in the short space of 1 hour and 42 minutes i.e. between 22:02 GMT and 23:44 GMT, we as a matter of extreme urgency, need to know what “whiskey” they drank, so that the very same “whiskey” can be availed worldwide.

There is also a need for immediate accountability from Governments worldwide regarding Coronavirus. A case in point in this respect is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington DC, USA, built in 1982, which bears the names of 58,320 people who lost their lives in the Vietnam War. The said 58,320 have their names inscribed on an extensive wall at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

It is therefore not enough to tell the general global public that as at 23:44 GMT Wednesday, 8th April 2020, Coronavirus cases globally were 1,509,435, reported Coronavirus deaths globally were 88,333 and reported Coronavirus recoveries were 329,674 i.e. these figures, like the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, need to be accompanied by actual names and actual identification references e.g. passport numbers, National identification card numbers, admission numbers to hospitals or clinics, birth certificate numbers or death certificate numbers.

To start with, the World Health Organisation (WHO) needs to immediately post on their website in suitable and appropriate format, the names, as at 23:44 GMT Wednesday, 8th April 2020, of the 1,509,435 people so far globally who have contracted Coronavirus, duly accompanied by identification references, the names of the 88,333 people worldwide who have so far died from Coronavirus, duly accompanied by their death certificate numbers, and the names of the 329,674 people worldwide who have so far recovered from Coronavirus, duly accompanied by identification references.

Governments worldwide have declared “de facto” States of Emergency without requisite and due accountability on their part such as illustrated above, which is very unfortunate. Constitutions and governance laws have been suspended unprocedurally worldwide. Governments globally, invoking the due clauses in their governing laws and Constitutions, either need to immediately and officially declare States of Emergency owing to Coronavirus or equally immediately revoke the autocratic and despotic decrees and measures that have so far been put it place e.g. restricted movements and curfews. The very entities meant to uphold the rule of law i.e. Governments, are the very same entities in open contravention and violation of rule of law. Are we or are we not in a State of Emergency? If Constitutions worldwide allow for freedom of movement and universal suffrage, why do peoples’ liberties continue to be infringed on and curtailed unabated in the absence of the declaration of States of Emergency worldwide? Something is very wrong and there is no consistency at all regarding Coronavirus.

