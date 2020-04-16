Pastor Nganga curses France for plans to test covid19 vaccine on Africans(VIDEO)



Renowned pastor James Ng’ang’a has rebuked the French doctors who wanted a coronavirus vaccine tested in Africa first. During a video sermon with a few of his congregants, in compliance with the social distancing guidelines, the pastor felt he had to address the issues.

In the video that has since gone viral, Ng’ang’a was not holding back on how he felt about the suggestion, claiming Africans were being treated like dogs. “You want to test medicine in Africa first? You’ll die you, devils. Are we dogs so that you try it on us? We have actually lost fewer lives than you,’ he said.

Ng’ang’a added Africans were going to fight and use even traditional medicine to stop the disease. He reminded the European nations that they were the ones losing many lives every day and cursed them for even thinking Africa could be used as ‘test lab’.

The Neno Evangelism leader recently shocked many while giving Kenyans an idea on how he could heal the disease. According to the preacher, he wanted to be locked up with a few of the patients in a room and he believed playing his guitar could do wonders.

He maintained that he had the power to use his guitar to worship God and convince him to cast his healing hands upon the ailing. “If the government just gave the opportunity and brought me those patients who suffer from this virus, I would try God because he told us to try him,” he said.

By Victor Otengo

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke