VIDEO: Pastor Ng’ang’a excites netizens with dancing styles

Neno Evangelism Centre founder Pastor James Ng’ang’a on Sunday, January 19, 2020, exited netizens after he posted a video of himself as he led his congregation in a dance.

In the video, the preacher is seen on the podium of his church jumping and moving in a rhythmic manner to create a dance that is copied by his congregants.

The background song on the video they were dancing to was ‘Tsa Mandebele kids’ by South African singer Oskido.

Alongside the video, posted on the pastor’s Instagram account, the pastor said he was trying something new.

The video elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans online who had a lot to say.

Tiata ann – Hahhaha bado ni Mungu mulikua mnaimbia huku Kiongozi.

Antonie machaa – This looks good.

Teckie tecky – My dad I love you so much..you are my role model.

T.K – Paster ameruka.

The Coolmetro – HIO NI KANISA AMA ENTA KUSEMA UKWELI.

In September 2019, a video of the preacher casting out demons went viral and was even shared by American Rapper Snoop Dogg.

The rapper captioned it: “When u late on the offering money. The Rev needs his”.

In the video, Ng’ang’a is seen slapping members of his congregation in the name of casting out demons.

The preacher starts by slapping a young boy a couple of times before ‘spreading his anointing’ to the rest who are eagerly waiting for the ‘miraculous touch.’

