The Proper Way To Use Face Masks-Clean/sanitize hands

How to Use Face Masks

By Susan Wambui
  1. Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based sanitizer or soap and water.
  2. Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.
  3. Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based sanitizer or soap and water.
  4. Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.
  5. To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based sanitizer or soap and water.

