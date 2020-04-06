The Proper Way To Use Face Masks-Clean/sanitize hands
How to Use Face Masks
- Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based sanitizer or soap and water.
- Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.
- Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol-based sanitizer or soap and water.
- Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.
- To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based sanitizer or soap and water.
