VIDEO: Kalenjin Elders perform ritual to Cast Out Covid-19

Elders from the Kalenjin community in Ainamoi, Kericho County on Tuesday, April 28, performed a ritual casting out the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a video seen by Kenyans.co.ke, the elders undertook activities they stated would appease God, and bring an end to the pandemic.

“The community joined arms and came together to curse the Coronavirus. We are aware that areas where such rituals have been conducted, there has been a reduction in fears, and so we have decided to cast it out,” an elder remarked.

“We are sure that as from today the country is healed. God has heard our plea to heal the country, and Coronavirus will ease. Our children will go back to school, our people will resume work,” he added, further expressing gratitude to members of the public who attended.

Kalenjin elder Leonard Kirwa Bitok leads a group of youth in a ritual at the Seruiyot River along the Eldoret-Ravine on Monday, April 27, 2020.

The elders along with residents from the community slaughtered a sheep, after which they spilled the animal’s blood into River Ainamoi, chanting words as part of the ritual to cast out the virus.

“They also tied some logs to mimic the load carried by the country, that is, in this case, Covid-19 and let them into the river to be swept by the water,” a source conversant with the ritual told our newsdesk.

The elders explained that the blood and logs would be carried into the “sea” thus signaling that the country would be set free of the virus.

Residents turned out in numbers to witness and be part of the occasion, with the pandemic having served a major blow to the country’s economy and social sector.

In the video, dozens of residents are seen wearing face masks as advised by the national government, however, efforts to establish whether they were permitted to congregate were unfruitful by the time of publication.

The national government through the ministry of health has insisted on the need to maintain social distancing, as a measure to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Notably, mandatory quarantine at one of the designated facilities, at your own cost for a period of 14 days is one of the penalties meted on anyone flouting the several directives issued to control the virus.

By EZRA MANYIBE

Source-kenyans.co.ke