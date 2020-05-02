100, 000 liters water tower to be installed at Amani Ridge the Place of Peace

Customers who are planning to build their palatial homes at Amani Ridge the Place of Peace will not be facing any domestic water challenge as Optiven has just inked a deal with one of the best steel manufacturers in East and Central Africa to install an enormous 100, 000 liters galvanized steel water tank that will be hoisted on a steel water tower.

The contract includes assembly and installation of the tank with a 30 years guarantee on any leakages and is expected to be completed on or before the next 90 days.

This important development will ensure uninterrupted supply of water to families that are already settling at Amani Ridge the Place of Peace. This 24/7 water supply will ensure their peace of mind as water is an integral resource in Nairobi Metropolis. Watch more about this unique gated community: https://youtu.be/PoGdZijAbf4

The pumping of the water into this tank will be done in an extremely nature friendly way as the pump will be solar powered. This development adds to other value additions that have been ongoing at Amani Ridge the Place of Peace, including a state of the art gate that was completed recently. Watch more here: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=os3nubny8Vg&t=1s in addition, the _Wall of Peace_ is also currently being installed.

