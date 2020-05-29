Death Announcement for Godfrey Musungu Tsuma Of Gaithersburg, MD

The Tsuma Family wishes to announce the promotion to glory of Mr. Godfrey Musungu Tsuma, Senior of Gaithersburg, MD by way of Location – Bsuotsoso South, Sublocation – Eshibeye, Division – Lurambi, Constituency – Lurambi, County – Kakamega in Kenya.

He had been undergoing treatment for an underlying condition when he succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, May 23th 2020. By virtue of COVID-19 and the restrictions issued by the government, the family is compelled by logistics to bury Mr. Tsuma here in the United States.

Godfrey Tsuma is survived by his beloved wife Sally Tsuma of Gaithersburg, MD by way of Kericho, Kenya.

He was a father to Godfrey Musungu Tsuma Jr., Winifred Mataihyia Tsuma, Abraham Michael Tsuma, and Emmanuel Owichira Tsuma. He was the Grandfather A’Yanna Beaman.

He was a son to George Musungu Tsuma and Winifred Owichira Tsuma (Deceased). He was a brother to Wycliff Tsuma, Ben Onyango, Ocheng Christopher Anyolo, Moses Tsuma, Edwin Tsuma, Magnus Tsuma (Deceased), Joy Murunga, Pamela Mataihyia, Elima Neondo, and Titus Oteno Tsuma.

He was an Uncle, a Grandfather and friend, advisor, counselor and consultant to many. He was valued by many friends and colleagues in the Washington metropolitan area and beyond. Godfrey Tsuma was loved, valued and sought out by many of his peers, friends and brethren. He was devoted to several church ministries.

Mr. Godfrey Musungu Tsuma, Senior will be laid to rest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

We will have a service from 10 am at Hilton Funeral Home: 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, MD 20838 | 301-349-2135

He will be laid to rest at Monocacy Cemetery: 19801 West Hunter Road, Beallsville, MD 20839 | 301-349-5176

We are kindly asking for financial assistance from friends and well-wishers.

Kindly send your contributions by one of the four options:

CashApp ($dicksonkirui or 7174854482) Zelle – 7174854482 GoFundMe Contributions from Kenya – MPESA: 0722 823 889/Japheth Yegon

More information will follow.

We thank you for the extended support during this difficult time.

