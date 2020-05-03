Death Announcement For Phoebe Sande Of Seattle Washington

Death Announcement For Phoebe Sande Of Seattle WashingtonA cry for help from Seattle to help in unfortunate situation about a Kenyan lady Phoebe Sande who was new to the area and has just died. kindly read message below and reach out to these sisters who have no idea what to do.

Its sad news  about one of us Phoebe Sande who passed away. She was very new here in Seattle area. She came in Feb this year, landed in Boston, stayed there for 3 months before coming to Seattle.
She was hosted by Susan kibaya and  Rose chanzu  in kent. She got ill  and admitted  at Auburn multicare where she passed away  today  at  around 5.25pm . The hospital  called  and confirmed  to the room mates that the body should be cleared  by tomorrow they need  our urgent  help.  please  please  how can we  help them? have anybody  have an idea  of how to help the situation?
 Please who can they reach for help.
There numbers are Rose chanzu 2064878105
Susan Kibaya 2069724936
Let’s help

