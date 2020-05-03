Death Announcement For Phoebe Sande Of Seattle Washington

Phoebe Sande who was new to the area and has just died. kindly read message below and reach out to these sisters who have no idea what to do. A cry for help from Seattle to help in unfortunate situation about a Kenyan ladywho was new to the area and has just died. kindly read message below and reach out to these sisters who have no idea what to do.

Its sad news about one of us Phoebe Sande who passed away. She was very new here in Seattle area. She came in Feb this year, landed in Boston, stayed there for 3 months before coming to Seattle.

She was hosted by Susan kibaya and Rose chanzu in kent. She got ill and admitted at Auburn multicare where she passed away today at around 5.25pm . The hospital called and confirmed to the room mates that the body should be cleared by tomorrow they need our urgent help. please please how can we help them? have anybody have an idea of how to help the situation?

Please who can they reach for help.

There numbers are Rose chanzu 2064878105

Susan Kibaya 2069724936

Let’s help

