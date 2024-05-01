Kenya Government Announce 254,312 Job Opportunities Abroad

The Kenya government says it will not relent in its efforts to secure job opportunities for Kenyans abroad. Speaking Tuesday during the 59th International Labour Day celebrations, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore said foreign employment is on top of its agenda to tackle unemployment.

She disclosed that several bilateral labour agreements had been signed to facilitate Kenyans to work abroad.

- Advertisement -

So far, four Bilateral Labour Agreements have been signed, seven are in advanced stages and another 14 are in draft form.

“In the pursuit to address the high unemployment rate, the government has continued to engage with other Governments who have a high demand for labour through initiating negotiation of Bilateral Labour Agreements or Memorandum of Understanding to provide for safe and orderly Labour Migration.

The aim is not only to provide overseas opportunities but also to encourage the return of skilled workers with enhanced capabilities” said Bore.

Additionally, Bore implored Kenyans to apply for the 254,312 active jobs advertised by Private Recruitment Agencies on the National Employment Authority website at www.neaims.go.ke.

- Advertisement -

She assured that the Ministry has put in place additional measures to ensure skills development is responsive to the labour market demand.

This has been made possible by the launch of the National Skills Inventory to map out the skills of all Kenyans seeking employment to enhance employability locally and abroad.

As at April 2024 a total of 30,237 job seekers had been profiled in the National Employment Authority Information Management System for the Skills Inventory.

The theme of this years’ celebration is “Kenyan Workers stand for advanced information technology, training to drive our digital economy,” which the CS says aligns seamlessly with the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda 2023-2027 as it underscores the need for readiness to adapt to the changing world of work brought about by digitalization.

Doctors strike

On the doctor’s strike which is in its second month, the CS called upon them to reconsider their position for a win-win outcome.

“My Ministry remains steadfast in engaging social partners and I once more call upon health care workers and employers to reconsider their position for a win-win outcome. We need normalcy to be restored in the health sector to bring to an end the suffering of our people” she appealed.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has vowed to press on with its industrial action until their demands are met.

The medical practitioners are pushing for increased funding for the healthcare sector, implementation of CBAs, fair treatment for doctors on short-term contracts, and improved working conditions.

Bore pledged to support Kenyan workers by protecting their rights.

“ I wish to state that my Ministry stands in solidarity with Employers and Workers and will guard their Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work as well as ensure social justice for all”.

To foster workplace harmony and acceptable conditions of work, she said the labour inspectorate has processed over 11,312 labour disputes, conducted more than 12,156 workplace inspections and facilitated registration of an additional 334 Collective Bargaining Agreements in the last one year.

Read the original article on kbc.co.ke.

Kenya Government Announce 254,312 Job Opportunities Abroad