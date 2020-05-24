Elizabeth Chege who suffered a tragic stabbing by husband in VA needs your help

On May 20th 2020, The Chege Family suffered a tragic event. At 8 A.M on Wednesday morning, Christopher Mburu (the father) stabbed his wife Elizabeth Chege 17 times in her back, chest and hands. When their daughters, Melissa and Faith were asleep they woke up to their mother screaming for help.

Shortly after this event, Christopher Mburu left the scene immediately in his vehicle and fatally crashed his car off Interstate 64 west into the woods near the exit ramp to Interstate 295 south. Currently Elizabeth Chege, is in stable condition recovering from her severe injuries in a local hospital.

We call upon everyone who stands up against domestic violence to help brave Elizabeth, the mother of three, have a peace of mind during this difficult time and be able to support her children on her long road to recovery.

We thank our friends, family and community for your continuous support for The Chege Family.

Click here to help-https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-chege-family?utm_source=whatsapp-visit&utm_medium=chat&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Elizabeth Chege who suffered a tragic stabbing by husband in VA needs your help