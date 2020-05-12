How Uhuru cooked Ruto’s goose-Ruto allies vow to stay put

The trouble that has been brewing in Jubilee Party boiled over Monday, with President Kenyatta presiding over the sacking of Senate leaders allied to his deputy William Ruto.

But in a show of open defiance, Senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika, who were kicked out as Majority Leader and Majority Whip, respectively, told Mr Kenyatta it was not over yet and that they were not going anywhere.

“We can’t run the country through forgery,” Mr Murkomen told reporters at Parliament Buildings, attacking the President for the way he handled the meeting at State House.

MAJORITY WHIP

In the changes, West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio was elected the new Leader of Majority, while Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata was elevated to the position of Majority Whip.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo retained her seat as the Deputy Majority Leader while nominated Senator Farhiya Ali got a major boost in her short political career, when she was elected the Deputy Majority Whip.

State House confirmed the changes through a dispatch from the President’s spokesperson, which stated that 20 lawmakers attended the meeting.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja had been proposed for the position of deputy whip, but he rejected, paving the way for Ms Ali to run away with the prize.

Others who attended the meeting were Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi.

At his press briefing, Mr Murkomen claimed they would not leave office because no invitation for the State House meeting had been sent out and that no agenda had been circulated

Monday’s events are boiling down to a game of numbers pitting Mr Kenyatta against Mr Ruto.

While State House announced that 20 lawmakers had attended the Parliamentary Group meeting, the Ruto team released their own list showing that 22 lawmakers allied to the DP did not honour Mr Kenyatta’s invite.

