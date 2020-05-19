Kathy Kiuna marriage story-Unknown details of tough times revealed

Pastor Kathy Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC), has disclosed unknown details of how life was between her and her husband Bishop Allan Kiuna, during the first years of their marriage.

Mrs Kiuna, in celebration of their 27 years anniversary as a married couple, revealed how in the beginning they did not have much and had to be housed by a widow.

TOUGH TIMES

They had to sleep on the floor with their two daughters and could not even afford school fees.

“Just want to thank God for my cheerleader, my coach, my bishop, my hero and my best friend all in one. When I met him 27 years ago he was just a young man from East Lands with nothing attached to his name apart from a vision. I thank God that I did not go for a man with a television coz I’d now be watching vision on that television,” Mrs Kiuna said.

“The roller coaster began soon after our wedding and the climbing journey all the way from the floor started. We were being housed by a widow and couldn’t afford even school fees and were sleeping on the floor in the same room with our two girls then. We couldn’t function at the junction and became like sister and brother,” she added.

MARRIAGE BLISS

Most importantly, she says, is that she never disrespected her husband due to the unfortunate circumstances that they were in.

“Why all this stories, because you need to know that God gives you raw material. What you do with the raw material is what blesses or messes your life. What you admire now has 26 years of history,” Mrs Kiuna explained.

Rev Kiuna advised those considering to get married or couples already in a relationship to appreciate and work with what God has given them.

“I’m urging you my daughters/sons and friends all over, start making your history now and work with what God gives you. You will be surprised what will come out of it. That simple young man, that girl who can’t match colors will be your greatest blessing. Don’t go for married men/women coz that only says you want what’s made you don’t want the work. Who gets hurt in the end? YOU,” She wrote.

