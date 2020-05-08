Sad Story: Kenyan woman who survived medical conditions & 6 surgeries

Charity Mumbi was leading a normal life just like any other teenager in High School preparing to sit her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) when tragedy struck.

Speaking to TUKO.co.ke, Lydia Nyambura said her daughter suffered severe jaw and skull fractures leading to Traumatic brain injury (TBI) that saw her spend six months in hospital.

The then 17-year-old underwent skull repair and mandible jaw reconstruction. As though the pain Charity was undergoing was not enough, she suffered a series of illness.

“In 2010 she suffered meningitis, hydrocephalus and a stroke, spent another six months in hospital and was put a shunt ( a hole which allows movement of fluid from one part of the body to another),” she said.

According to Lydia , after the accident, some fractures were not treated as doctors advised they could only be attended to in India. After numerous fundraisers and a Charity Mumbi medical walk, the family was able to raise funds and finally managed to travel to India. Charity underwent a reconstruction surgery at Medanta Hospital in May 2012 and was later moved to a rehabilitation centre for two months.

When they were just about to return home, hoping she would slowly come out of the ordeal, she developed Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) complications. The then teenager was forced to undergo two more surgeries for CSF repair.

“We spent six months in India due to the complications and medical funds to clear the hospital bill,” narrated Lydia .

In November of the same year, a good samaritan cleared Charity’s over KSh 1 million hospital bill and they were able to come back home. The last ten years have been a roller coaster for L and her daughter Charity as they were always in and out of hospitals. The bubbly and ever smiling Charity was sometimes forced to overstayed in hospitals after discharge due to hospital bills.

“She is yet to be independent and depends on me as her full time caregiver. She occasionally suffers seizures which always means an emergency and going to the hospital,” said Lydia.

At 28-years, Charity who has become an inspiration to many is still incontinent and has to be on diapers throughout. The hit and run ruined her future and shattered her dreams of being a doctor but that did not end her desire to live each day with gratitude.

To support Lydia and her beautiful daughter, one can reach her on +254723983212 or PayPal [email protected]

By Linda Shiundu

Source-tuko.co.ke

