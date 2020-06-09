Affordable Land for Sale in Ngong, Kenya-Fountain Field

Are you looking for affordable land for sale near Nairobi? Username Investments, the leading and trusted real estate company has over the years been offering affordable land for investments and also for building homes thus supporting government’s affordable housing agenda. This takes care of the growing population working in Nairobi and looking for affordable place to build a home. The demand for affordable and genuine plots with ready title deeds near Ngong Town has continued to rise due to its proximity to Nairobi CBD and infrastructural developments such as the recently tarmacked Ngong-Suswa road, Ngong SGR and expansion of Ngong Road.

During this covid-19 pandemic, most Kenyans have been looking for cheap land on sale in Kenya. As Username Investments, we understand the huge blow coronavirus has caused to the economy. With this understanding, we are offering prime land for sale in Ngong at highly subsidized prices; the land is just over 30km from Nairobi CBD, with ready title deeds and suitable for immediate development.

Our current project Fountain Field – Ngong is another affordable land for sale near Ngong Town nestled in the warmth of Ngong’s natural vegetation and coupled with the convenience of urban lifestyle. The area is secure and the project offers you a serene breeze and beautiful views of the Ngong Hills.

With our new project, you can now own this affordable land near Kimuka Centre along the newly tarmacked Ngong-Suswa Road at just Ksh 499,000 for 1/8th acre plot. We have an ideal instalments payment plans for up to 12 months.

Location

The project is conveniently located just 14km from Ngong town along Ngong-Kibiko-Suswa tarmac road; this is a total of 36km from Nairobi CBD along Ngong road.

Google Map Pin:

Entrance from Tarmac: https://goo.gl/maps/vUMVR2MCgw3KzyvR8

Soil Type – Red Soil, good for Construction and Agriculture

Value Additions

Perimeter fence Estate gate. Graded access roads

Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre Plot)

Cash Investors: Ksh. 499,000= only (Ksh. 50,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)

An Instalment option of up to 12 months is also available as shown below;

3 months – Ksh. 520,000

6 months – Ksh. 541,000

9 months – Ksh 562,000

12 months- Ksh 583,000

Minimum booking fee for each plot is Ksh. 50,000 only. The price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Offer Letter: https://bit.ly/FFN-OfferLetter

Title Transfer: The project has freehold title deed (The registration of title deed takes a maximum of 6 months upon completion of payment.)

Title Transfer and documentation process

The project has freehold title deeds and our Client Relationship Managers (CRMs) will avail to you Offer Letters and Sale Agreement for signing during the purchase process and upon completion of payment you will fill in a Title Deed Transfer form. Once your title deed is processed we will ship it to you via your preferred courier service or write to us with instructions to give it to your lawyer or your family member.

To invest

Call/Whats App: +254 721 449911

Email: [email protected]

Visit: https://usernameproperties.com/property/fountain-field-ngong-94