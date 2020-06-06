Death Announcement For Anthony Kariuki Wanjiku Of Plumstead UK

It is with humble acceptance of God’s Will that we announce the passing on of Anthony Kariuki Wanjiku (formerly Ferndale food company) on Sunday 17rh May 2020 at his home in Plumstead Woolwich, South East London after brave fight with Gastric Cancer illness since June 2018 and several treatments at Guy’s & St Thomas London Hospital .

He hailed from Muchatha/Kiambia village, Kiambu county. Beloved husband to Joyce Nyambura Kariuki, father to Nathan Gichinga Kariuki and David Mwangi Kariuki. Son to the late Naomi Wanjiku Gathogo.

He was Brother to Jane Wangari Mucene, late Rose Wambui Njuguna, Josphat Gichinga, Joram Kamau(KTM) and Charles Ndungu. Cousin to Joseph Gichinga Kariuki (Bedford), Irene Gichinjo (Luton) and Gikuyu Maraga (Battersea). He was uncle to many and grandad.

The funeral will be on Thursday 25th June 2020 @ 2pm, followed by burial at Woolwich Cemetery, London. Kindly for your prayers and support contact the following numbers: Joseph Kariuki (Cousin) – 07877599339 and Joyce Kariuki (Wife) – 07413860623. “IN GOD’S HAND YOU REST. IN OUR HEARTS YOU LIVE FOREVER.”

Source-Misterseed.com