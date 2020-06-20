Death Announcement For Haniel Karoki Theuri Of Lowell,Massachusetts

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the ultimately quietus of Haniel Karoki Theuri born 9/8/1990 from Lowell Massachusetts.He was survived by his wife Rachel Ruguru Karoki of Lowell,MA.

Family in Kenya which includes his daughter Raphiq Gathoni Karoki, his dad Anthony Karoki Theuri, mother Lucy Wanja Theuri, brother Phillip Kariuki Theuri, sisters Joy Wangui and Joyce Wanjiru Theuri.He also left behind his uncle Micheal Njoroge, his aunt Susan Gitau, his cousins Joy and Gia Gitau all of Dracut MA.

Few family and friends are meeting at his house,169 Aiken Ave #20 Lowel MA for funeral arrangements and PPE guidelines are observed.

We are appealing for funds to repatriate him to His final resting place in Kenya. Contributions in USA can be made via cash app to Rachel Karoki @ 603-943-1661/$ismotto and Joel Njuguna @978-996-8271/$joelnjuguna

Contributions in Kenya

Paybill number: 247247

Account number: 760992

Or send money to via MPESA to Philip Kariuki Theuri

0722-760-992

Feel free to reach his wife Rachel Karoki 603-943-1661 or his

Uncle Micheal Njoroge :978-996- 8271

