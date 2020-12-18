List of 16 Senators Who Tried to Save Governor Mike Sonko

16 senators out of 45 tried to save Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko from being impeached during the senate hearings on Thursday, December 17.

The 16 were senators; Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Aaron Cheruiyot ( Kericho), John Munyes (Turkana), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi), Christopher Lang’at (Bomet), Ltumbesi Lelegwe (Samburu) and Mary Kitany (Meru).

Others include; Anuar Loitiptip (Lamu), Mohamed Maalim Mohamud (Mandera), Philip Salau Mpaayei (Kajiado), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), John Nderitu (Laikipia), Olekina Ledama (Narok), Enoch Kiio (Kitui) and Juma Wario (Tana River).

27 of the senators voted against Sonko while two abstained (Makueni’s Mutula Kilonzo and Nairobi’s Johnson Sakaja).

Sakaja abstained in accordance with the senate standing orders that prevent a senator to vote in the county where a governor is being impeached unless it’s the vote is a tie.

“Voting is optional. If you want to vote well and good, if not, then it is still okay,” senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka had stated.

The row between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto resurfaced during the voting process.

Allies aligned to Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga voted to uphold the motion while those who are purported to be neutral teamed with DP Ruto’s camp to overturn the motion.

The decision followed two-day proceedings with Sonko being accused of gross misconduct, violation of the constitution, crimes under national law, and abuse of office. Senators voted on each allegation fronted against Sonko.

Sonko’s impeachment was gazetted on Thursday, minutes after the senate had cast their vote.

Nairobi County speaker Benson Mutura will be taking over the role of acting governor for 60 days before a by-election is conducted.

By STEPHANIE WANGARI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

