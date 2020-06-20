VIDEO: Exclusive Tour – Inside DP Ruto’s Jubilee Asili Centre

Out of alleged frustration by Jubilee Party administrators at the party’s headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi, Deputy President William Ruto and his allies secured new offices dubbed Jubilee Asili Centre.

A report ran by NTV on Friday, June 19, allowed Kenyans to have a sneak peek into the new offices located at the lavish Kilimani suburb in Nairobi.

The new home of the Tanga Tanga faction is situated along Makindu Road, off Riara Road.

Unlike the storey-building in Pangani, Ruto’s new office is a semi-permanent house designed as a residential home.

The compound is well secured with electrical fences and a black gate and is spacious enough to host an outdoor event.

Ruto and his ardent supporters already furnished several rooms with leather seats with one room seemingly allocated as a waiting bay.

The board room, where Ruto had his first meeting, can accommodate up to 25 members.

Construction is underway at Jubilee Asili Centre as contractors and handymen could be seen at work.

The Tanga Tanga faction stated that the offices are open to any Jubilee member hoping that party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta would tour the venue.

Members allied to DP Ruto will contribute monthly payments towards rent and maintenance of the parallel offices, a move which Jubilee Chairman David Murathe is unopposed to.

Murathe argued that they would also meet maintenance costs of Jubilee headquarters along Thika Road.

By JOHN MBATI

