DV-2021 Green Card Lottery Results status check opening 6th June 2020

The DV-2021 Green Card lottery (Diversity Visa) results will be available online starting on Saturday, June th6, 2020.

The results that were supposed to be available from 5th May 2020 but were delayed by the U.S. Department of State due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

DV-2021 Entrants may enter their confirmation information through the link below starting at noon (EDT) on June 6, 2020. The DV-2021 registration period opened on October 2, 2019, and closed on November 5, 2019. DV-2021 Entrants should keep their confirmation number until at least September 30, 2021.

Click the link below to check DV-2021 and DV-2020 Entrant Status. Check Status