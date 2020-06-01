DP Ruto showered Uhuru with praise during Madaraka Day Fete

Deputy President William Ruto showered President Uhuru Kenyatta with praise as he addressed the nation at State House, Nairobi during the Madaraka Day commemorations.

The DP in his speech, on Monday, June 1, acknowledged that the head of state was facing a difficult period in his leadership, the Coronavirus pandemic, and ranked him above all the other three Presidents, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki in decision making.

According to the DP, Kenyatta’s administration was steering the country well through the crisis which has seen extraordinary measures such as curfews and lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

“Your excellency, 57 years ago, Kenyans made sacrifices for us to have the most important thing in life, decision making and charting our destiny. We have had a journey of 57 years and every generation and government have had to grapple with tough decisions when faced with challenges as a nation.

“But no government has experienced the kind of challenge the Covid-19 pandemic has caused to our country. Today this celebration is unique. Today, our schools are closed, churches are shut and millions of Kenyans have become jobless and businesses have been affected. Our life as a nation and global community is upside down. To use the words of Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, things are really abnormal,” the DP stated.

He narrated how his young daughter asked him to sanitise when he tried to greet her after arriving home, and how the public can panic when one coughs as opposed to coughing being a normal act in the past.

“But when you called the nation to action, because of this pandemic, the response from the Kenyan people was unprecedented. Millions of Kenyans are wearing masks, cleaning hands regularly and avoiding unnecessary contact and are social distancing.

“As a people we are confident that under your leadership, the government will take necessary decisions, including all leaders and Kenyans, to ensure we mitigate and minimise this pandemic as we work out the new normal,” the DP proclaimed.

Earlier on, Ruto and Kenyatta were pictured enjoying a light moment laughing and gesturing while sitting at the podium. The image relived memories of how the two enjoyed a cordial relationship before Jubilee became divisive and Kenyatta cracked the whip on disloyal members.

The two also wore the same suit (black) and pink tie, symbolic to their earlier friendship in 2013/2014.

“Kenyans are praying for you, for the nation and the government. The pandemic has made everyone realise our inadequacy and what God can do. Your excellency, this is your day, Kenyans are waiting because we are in a very peculiar place.

“After we normalise life within Covid-19, then we can deal with effects, how to open businesses and schools and churches. We are confident that under your leadership we will have a new normal and Kenya will move into a new future and overcome the pandemic similarly to those we have in the past,” Ruto prayed.

