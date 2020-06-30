Ida Odinga denies claims that Raila is in critical condition

Ida Odinga has finally spoken out about her husband’s ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s health condition that saw him get airlifted to Dubai for surgery.

Dismissing reports on his condition being critical, Ida confirmed that the AU Special Envoy was recovering following treatment in the foreign country.

“He is in the United Arab Emirates – Dubai based International Hospital run by Germans. He has been successfully treated of a mild nerve disorder affecting one leg and not what has been alleged.

“Treat such rumours with utmost contempt and abhorrence. It’s not right to speculate on someone’s health,” she was quoted by The Standard.

She further stated that Raila was doing better adding that she stayed in contact with him on an hourly basis.

Ida stated that the decision to airlift the ODM leader was to give him enough time to recover without interruption from family and guests.

“Had he been here, many people would be flocking the home to see him. Each visitor always wants at least to talk to him thus eating away into his recovery time,” she stated.

The doctors at the hospital had recommended some time for him to recover as Ida noted that when it comes time to head home, they would charter a plane for Raila.

“You know that currently there are no commercial flights. This means that if he is to come back, we have to charter a plane, but that process will be kicked off once he fully recovers,” she stated.

Raila’s elder brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga confirmed on Wednesday, June 24, that the Orange Democratic Movement leader is in a Dubai hospital for surgery, ending days of speculation on his whereabouts.

Dr Oburu states that “Jakom (Raila) is out of the country for a minor surgical operation on his back. It is not a serious health issue, but just a minor one. So, he’s okay.”

Oburu also dismissed social media reports that Mr Odinga had gone to China for treatment.

“He’s not in China. The last time he was there, I think, was in November last year before the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, if you want to go there, you must be ready for a 14-day military quarantine. That’s not tenable, so there is no way he could have gone there,” he said.

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho on Friday, June 26, updated the country on Odinga’s health condition stating that he was in high spirits.

“This morning I have had the opportunity to speak to my party leader. I feel happy and encouraged that he is progressing really well.

“We continue to pray for our Baba and our leader and I have no doubt that within the shortest time possible, Baba will be back in Kenya,” Joho stated as he urged Kenyans to continue praying for him.

By MICHAEL MUSYOKA