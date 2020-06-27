Not just black Americans but non-whites outraged against ‘white privilege.’

A Message to White America: Stop Kneeling

White Americans are in a state of confession. They are looking for every way to make black people happy. Not just black Americans, but anyone who is not classified as white Anglo-Saxon or of European heritage has joined in the outrage against so-called ‘white privilege.’ For instance, Mexicans are now demanding that white Americans apologize for ‘stealing’ Texas. They claim that Texas belonged to them and it was taken by force. With every media group airing the evils of white people, many white Americans are kneeling down to show solidarity with black people.

If black lives matter, why is it that in the United States abortion among black women is almost five times that of white women and white people are the majority? The argument by many black pastors who oppose abortion is that the reason why black children are aborted is because of, “aggressive marketing by abortion providers to minorities” (Cohen, 2008) in the Guttmacher Policy Review Vol. 11, Issue 3. If black lives matter, why are black people killing black people in Chicago? The idea that white people are responsible for the decadence we see in the black community is laughable. Even black pastors agree their people are responsible. The black pastors have encouraged black people to marry and stay married, young people to avoid having children out of wed-lock and to avoid extra-marital sexual behavior that results in children growing up without fathers or leaders.

The sad thing about the screaming and shouting currently taking place in America is that it is being echoed by African countries, with some calling on Black-Americans to migrate to Africa. Migrate to Africa? To do what? Fetch water in the Congo River? Use leaves for toilet paper? Walk barefoot to school. Or, ride while pregnant on a boda boda to the hospital when having labor pains? Really, will that save black lives? Why do black Americans think millions of Africans have migrated from Africa? Because Africa is wonderful? No! It is because despite having great resources, many Africans live in poverty. Black lives in Africa do not matter to the corrupt and greedy black leadership.

But Africans do not want to accept the fact that they have very little in common with black Americans. And black Americans want black people to universally join them in their struggle, which is unique to black Americans. It is true that colonialism was oppressive and can be related to the Anglo Saxons. However, to be fair, Kenya got independence from the British in 1963 but instead of advancing as one of the best pieces of land on earth, Kenya has constantly run itself to the ground and depends on nations that are majority Anglo-Saxon to rescue it through aid. The difference between Kenyans and black Americans is that at least we know whom to blame. Even our president, Uhuru Kenyatta has accepted that his administration is corrupted: black stealing from other blacks.

Even on the issue of racism, Kenyans are realistic about multi-culture tribalism. The Kikuyu, being the majority, have been accused by the other tribes of ‘black privilege.’ The other tribes claim that Kikuyus have taken all the good land, they have all the money, they have all the good jobs, and they have ruled the country 3-1. I am a Kikuyu by the

choice of my parents and I do not apologize for that. I rejoice in the Lord, always. Should I apologize for democracy? Like in America, majority votes determine who rules. That is democracy, the system that both Democrats and Republicans in America espouse as the best system of government. It is this system that made Barack Obama president. I wonder why Obama did not solve the black problem in America. Oh, “The white people would not let him” they say. Really? A majority of white people voted for him too.

Those white people who are kneeling to black people are participating in idiocy. I would argue that they are betraying their own identity. No one should apologize to another if the other person is responsible for his or her own misery. America has great opportunities for every one. Even the Bible is clear on personal responsibility. St Paul says, “For even when we were with you, we gave you this rule: “The one who is unwilling to work shall not eat. We hear that some among you are idle and disruptive. They are not busy; they are busybodies. Such people we command and urge in the Lord Jesus Christ to settle down and earn the food they eat” (2 Thessalonians 3:10-12, NIV).

Why are the majority of healthcare workers in American retirement homes Africans and other immigrants? If an African can migrate to these United States of America and earn a Doctorate degree, what would stop a black American from doing the same? White people?

Teddy Njoroge Kamau (Ph.D.)

HTBluff Associates

Diaspora Messenger Senior Columnist

Cohen, S. (2008). “Abortion and Women of Color: The Bigger Picture” Guttmacher Policy Review, 11(3). Retrieved from https://www.guttmacher.org/gpr/2008/08/abortion-and-women-color-bigger-picture

