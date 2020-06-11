Secret finally out: Jomo Gecaga confirms Relationship With Lola Hannigan

Jomo and Lola, who is born to a Kenyan mother and a German father, struggled to keep their affair private after being spotted together on several occasions.

On March 2017, they attended the invite-only 40th birthday party of Nana Gecaga at the Billionaire Resort in Malindi. Lola was among a select few guests – alongside Sonko – who were flown in a private jet to Malindi for the party.

Jomo and Lola also attended the Rick Ross concert at the Carnivore in 2018 and were also pictured at the Standard Chartered marathon last year.

At the height of the dating reports, Lola issued a statement saying: “Whether I am dating Jomo Gecaga or not is no one’s business. People should find something better to do with their lives. People will always have their opinions and assumptions but no one has ever reached out to me before writing a story. They think that attacking me on blogs and social media will make me rant but I will not.”

When asked who bought her a Range Rover and financing her luxurious lifestyle she said, “No one is financing my life. I worked very hard for it.”

Jomo, who is the father of Anne Kiguta’s twins, also dated radio presenter and newspaper sex columnist Valentine Njoroge before the news anchor.

Valentine got pregnant in 2016 and gave birth to a baby boy named Udi. While neither confirmed nor denied having a son together, Jomo’s father is called Udi Gecaga.

Jomo Gecaga, who seems to have a penchant for media girls, is also said to have secured a pad for Valentine in Nairobi’s Runda estate.

Moral of the story, if you can’t be born into a wealthy family, tafuta pesa mjamaa.